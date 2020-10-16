Quantcast
Frampton Construction named number one fastest growing company in South Carolina (access required)

By: Staff Report October 16, 2020

Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has been named one of the 40 fastest-growing companies in South Carolina for 2020 by SC Biz News.  Twenty large companies and 20 small companies were named to the statewide Roaring Twenties list presented annually by SC Biz News. ...

