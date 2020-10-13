Quantcast
By: Staff Report October 13, 2020

A new market concept is coming to the NoDa neighborhood this fall. The Exchange at 36th will offer a casual atmosphere with pantry supplies and essentials, artisanal goods, grab n’ go sandwiches, a bar and more. Led by Kevin Samuel, formerly of the Pump House in Rock Hill and presently Bistro La Bon, The Exchange ...

