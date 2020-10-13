Quantcast
Mortgage Lenders' Profit Margin Outlook Improves on Reported Continued Strength of Consumer Mortgage Demand

By: Staff Report October 13, 2020

Mortgage lenders' profit margin outlook for the next three months increased even further due to strong consumer demand, according to Fannie Mae's Q3 2020 Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey®. According to the third quarter survey, 48% of lenders believe profit margins will increase compared to the prior quarter, building on an already strong profit margin outlook, ...

