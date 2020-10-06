Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / ISI Elite Training coming to  Dilworth (access required)

ISI Elite Training coming to  Dilworth (access required)

By: Staff Report October 6, 2020

  MPV Properties (MPV) is pleased to announce the signing of ISI® Elite Training at Park Square in Dilworth. The boutique fitness concept will be taking 2,500 SF and is targeting a Fall opening. ISI® offers 50-minute functional training workouts for all fitness levels. Each group session is led by a certified fitness coach and designed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo