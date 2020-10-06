Quantcast
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO – Do You Really Have to Comply With the CCPA? (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico October 6, 2020

  Last week's column dealt with the thorny topic of whether or not a web-based business really needs to comply with the European Union's new (well, fairly new) General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. Since the GDPR was made effective in May 2018, a number of U.S. states -- most prominently California -- have adopted "mini-GDPR" laws ...

