SC Biz News launches online database of trackable construction projects, leads

Today, SC Biz News is launching the Carolinas Project Center, a searchable, trackable online database of public and private procurement opportunities.

The proprietary database includes thousands of construction projects along with other public and private leads to help local businesses find opportunities to grow.

The database is updated daily with new bid opportunities from more than 40 public agencies and dozens of private companies across South Carolina and North Carolina. Projects are updated from inception to bid award, and the database provides information necessary to bid on projects in addition to access to project contacts, dates and documents.

President and Group Publisher Grady Johnson said behind-the-scenes work has been ongoing for months to build the infrastructure and database to help businesses track projects and stay informed about opportunities for companies.

“We are thrilled to provide this resource as a way to help businesses grow their revenues,” Johnson said.

“Our local team is in the field 24/7 identifying trends, updating databases and sourcing opportunities in the market, and Carolinas Project Center brings all those leads together in one place,” BridgeTower CEO Adam Reinebach said.

For more information about the Carolinas Project Center and what it offers to small and midsize businesses, go to www.carolinasprojectcenter.com.