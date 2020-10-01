Quantcast
September is No Longer the Best Time to Buy a Home (access required)

By: Staff Report October 1, 2020

September is typically the best time of year to buy a home because there are usually more homes for sale, less competition from other buyers, and lower home prices -- but that is not the case this year, according to realtor.com®'s September Monthly Housing Trends Report. Instead, a pandemic-fueled buying spree has led to an ...

