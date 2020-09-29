Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / Sustain Charlotte And Mecklenburg Solid Waste Recognize Two Charlotte Businesses For Recycling Excellence (access required)

By: Staff Report September 29, 2020

Live Nation’s PNC Music Pavilion of Charlotte and Nourish Charlotte earned 2020 Recycling Excellence awards for their innovative and inspiring waste reduction projects. Each year, Sustain Charlotte hosts an awards ceremony to celebrate the work that is being done in the community to advance smart growth and sustainability. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Sustain Charlotte to cancel the 2020 event. The ...

