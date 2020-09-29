Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Coronavirus Has Caused Significant Construction Project Delays And Cancellations, Yet Demand For Skilled Labor Is High, New Survey Finds  (access required)

Coronavirus Has Caused Significant Construction Project Delays And Cancellations, Yet Demand For Skilled Labor Is High, New Survey Finds  (access required)

Sixty Percent of Firms Report Future Projects Have Been Canceled or Delayed, But 52 Percent of Firms Struggle to Find Craft Workers Amid Worker Fears of COVID and Unemployment Supplement

By: Scott Baughman September 29, 2020

The coronavirus has harmed the construction industry, prompting project delays and cancellations, layoffs and furloughs, yet it remains difficult for a majority of firms to find craft workers to hire, according to the results of a workforce survey conducted by the Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk. The survey paints a picture of an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo