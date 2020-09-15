Quantcast
Charlotte's Commercial Leasing Strength Continues in Atando Business Park

By: Staff Report September 15, 2020

  Beacon Partners has announced that Atando Business Park is now 96 percent leased with the addition of Southeastern Enterprises, a full-service machine shop for Container Products Corporation, a worldwide leader in manufacturing storage and shipping containers, as well as volume-reducing compactors. The company signed a lease for a 10,460 square foot, single-tenant building at 3545 ...

