When the listing agent and seller are great friends (access required)

When the listing agent and seller are great friends (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery September 8, 2020

  Reader Question: Just put an offer on a house, and we are under contract. The listing agent and seller are great friends, live on the same street and have known each other for many years. They are friends with a contractor who does work for them. Following my home inspection, some items came up. The roof ...

