Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / People Are Searching in the Suburbs More Than Ever Before (access required)

People Are Searching in the Suburbs More Than Ever Before (access required)

By: Staff Report September 8, 2020

America is looking to move again, and the COVID-19 pandemic is influencing the U.S. housing market both in terms of where people are searching and what they are searching for, according to realtor.com®'s quarterly Cross Market Demand Report, which measures search data to provide insight into where shoppers are looking for their next home. After an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo