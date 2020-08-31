Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Would-Be Home Sellers Slow to Return Despite Buyer Demand (access required)

Would-Be Home Sellers Slow to Return Despite Buyer Demand (access required)

By: Staff Report August 31, 2020

Newly pending sales remain well above last year's level, according to Zillow's Weekly Market Reporti. They fell for the second week running in week-over-week numbers, but other measures continue to show a fast-moving market that favors sellers, indicating the recent dip has more to do with a lack of inventory than waning interest from potential ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo