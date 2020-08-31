Quantcast
Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Peak Home Buying Season Shifts from May to August This Year (access required)

By: Staff Report August 31, 2020

Home buying season's usual May peak has shifted to August as buyers and sellers rebound from spring's COVID disruption, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Recovery Report. This week's data shows growth in pace of sales, demand and prices have surpassed last year levels, while inventory continues to lag seasonal normals. The realtor.com Housing Market Recovery Index reached ...

