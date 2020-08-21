Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: Focusing on a Tax Refund? Do Some Tax Planning Instead (access required)

SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: Focusing on a Tax Refund? Do Some Tax Planning Instead (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz August 21, 2020

Dear Carrie: When I did my taxes this year, I wound up owing a lot to the IRS. A friend at work mentioned they got a huge tax refund. How can I get a refund next year? -- A Reader Dear Reader: The end of tax season always brings a host of questions from readers. Mostly ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo