Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Charlotte Rescue Mission receives grant from Bank of America to support substance use disorder recovery programs (access required)

Charlotte Rescue Mission receives grant from Bank of America to support substance use disorder recovery programs (access required)

By: Staff Report August 21, 2020

Charlotte Rescue Mission, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives of men and women struggling with addiction, has received a grant from Bank of America to support substance use disorder recovery programs. Charlotte Rescue Mission provides 120-day residential drug and alcohol recovery programs at no cost to over 700 men and women every year. These programs are Rebound ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo