Home / Inside Tract / Charlotte-area flex portfolio sold for $31.75M (access required)

By: Staff Report August 17, 2020

JLL Capital Markets has announced that is has closed the $31.75 million sale of Oates Crossing, a four-building, Class A light industrial/flex portfolio totaling 235,400 square feet in the Charlotte community of Mooresville, North Carolina. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Corporate Center Properties. RealOp Investments purchased the asset. Oates Crossing is a best-in-class ...

