Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Property Taxes Levied On Single Family Homes In 2019 Increased To More Than $306B (access required)

U.S. Property Taxes Levied On Single Family Homes In 2019 Increased To More Than $306B (access required)

By: Staff Report August 11, 2020

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), has released its 2019 property tax analysis for more than 86 million U.S. single family homes, which shows that property taxes levied on single family homes in 2019 totaled $306.4 billion, up 1 percent from $304.6 billion ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo