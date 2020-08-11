Quantcast
Nuveen Real Estate and Crosland Southeast Acquire Site in Heart of Plaza Midwood

By: Staff Report August 11, 2020

Global investment manager Nuveen Real Estate and mixed-use development experts Crosland Southeast have acquired a 12-acre site at the corner of Pecan and Central avenues in Plaza Midwood and are in the early planning stages of a pedestrian-friendly development that will foster connectivity and reflect the neighborhood’s distinct character. In addition to neighborhood retail and restaurants, ...

