Home / Inside Tract / JLL closes sale, financing of LakePointe Corporate Center 3 & 5 (access required)

JLL closes sale, financing of LakePointe Corporate Center 3 & 5 (access required)

By: Staff Report August 11, 2020

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale and financing of LakePointe Corporate Center 3 and 5, a 226,863-square-foot, Class A office portfolio in Charlotte, North Carolina. JLL represented the seller, and procured the buyer, Bridge Investment Group Holdings. Additionally, JLL worked on behalf of the buyer to secure a 36-month acquisition loan ...

