ENNICO: The New Small Business Bankruptcy Law

By: Cliff Ennico August 11, 2020

          It should come as no surprise that many small businesses will be going under as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the government restrictions that have virtually shut down the U.S. economy.         Many of those small businesses will be thinking about bankruptcy and might not be aware that the government has -- believe it or ...

