Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Seller stumped by a fireplace inspection (access required)

Seller stumped by a fireplace inspection (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery July 30, 2020

  Reader Question: A potential buyer has made an offer on our home with a contingency for a fireplace inspection. The chimney inspector started inside and took many measurements of the fireplace and the mantle. Then he went outside and lowered a special camera down the chimney. He came back inside the house and showed me ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo