Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Remote Work to Drive Home Purchase Decisions in the Next Six Months (access required)

Remote Work to Drive Home Purchase Decisions in the Next Six Months (access required)

By: Staff Report July 30, 2020

Many families quickly adjusted their current living space to accommodate working from home, but those who expect the change to be permanent are likely to pull the trigger on a new home purchase in the next six months, according to a realtor.com® HarrisX survey of active home shoppers released today. Of the 2,000 home shoppers surveyed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo