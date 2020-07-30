Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Government Impostor Scams Prey on Fear During Pandemic, BBB Study Finds (access required)

Government Impostor Scams Prey on Fear During Pandemic, BBB Study Finds (access required)

By: Staff Report July 30, 2020

One of the most common scams in the U.S. and Canada today involves callers pretending to be government officials. Some claim to be tax officials and representatives from the Social Security Administration or Service Canada; others claim to be law enforcement officers and threaten legal consequences. All of them use fear and intimidation to trick ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo