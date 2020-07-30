Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / Buyer Demand Drives Home Prices Up 8.5% in July (access required)

By: Staff Report July 30, 2020

Accelerating price growth pushed home prices into uncharted territory in July with the national average median home price reaching nearly $350,000, while inventory continued to evaporate and homes sold in an average of 60 days -- the same as last year -- according to realtor.com®'s July Monthly Housing Trends report. Following the nation's COVID trajectory, ...

