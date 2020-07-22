Identity Theft Rises Sharply During the Pandemic

Most of us are aware of the seismic changes that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the economy, society, and politics. In just the last few weeks, we’ve reported on the impact of covid-19 on real estate, how the pandemic means that employees are losing trust in organizational leadership, and on why North Carolinians have challenged lockdown measures.

There have been some subtle effects of the pandemic, though. One of these has been a spike in cyber attacks. Some of these have targeted international organizations, but many have a more humble victim in mind: me and you. Experian has released research that indicates that 16% of Americans have been the direct target of Covid-related fraud.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the scale of the problem, why the pandemic has been such an opportunity for criminals, and what you can do to protect yourself.

The Scale of the Problem

Figures released last week by the Federal Trade Commission show that Coronavirus scams have been rising in economic impact since the beginning of the year: Americans have lost over $68 million in scams and fraud schemes during that period.

Maine and Massachusetts have been particularly hard hit, with Maine’s Department of Labor reporting on June 11 that it had received over 17,000 reports of unemployment identity fraud this year. So far, the state’s Labor Department says it has canceled about $13 million in benefits filed by 2,200 users after flagging them as fraudulent and is reviewing another 14,700 claims worth about $49 million. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced earlier this month that her office has received nearly 300 calls from residents claiming they’ve been victims of unemployment fraud scams.

Why Now?

Look at the list of the states most affected by identity fraud schemes since the beginning of the year, though, and you’ll see that they are not those most affected by the virus itself. In other words, it’s not the pandemic that has caused an increase in identity theft, or even the widespread order to work from home that has been issued in many of these states. Instead, the states that have been most affected are those that have received the highest levels of government relief funding.

That makes sense. The economic stimulus package represents an almost unprecedented amount of money – $2 trillion – flowing directly from the federal government to individuals. Unemployment benefits have also been increased by $600 a week until the end of July. In many states, the registration and authentication systems that are used to ensure that these funds go to the right people were substandard already, and the pandemic has made them worse.

In an attempt to get an historically large amount of relief to citizens in a short period of time, many local administrations have skipped some of the standard verification steps they would normally have in place. This means that unemployment benefit fraud, which is normally a high-risk, low-reward form of crime, has suddenly become much easier and more lucrative.

Protect Yourself

This is not to say that citizens and small businesses are helpless when it comes to identity theft. In fact, surveys show that we are more aware than ever of the dangers of online crime, and many people already take basic steps to protect themselves against identity theft.

Experian has found that 52% of Americans say they are somewhat, very, or extremely worried about their bank account information being stolen while shopping online, and 55% say they feel either very or extremely confident in their ability to protect against any fraud attempts.

This is heartening, but perhaps – given the increase in cyber crime in the last few months – we could all benefit from a reminder on how to keep our data safe.

Here’s the important point: most attempts to steal your identity start with a phishing attack. Scammers using this method attempt to trick you into sharing sensitive information via email, over the phone, or using social media. Despite this form of attack being one of the oldest (and most primitive) out there, it is still one of the most popular and successful.

For this reason, protecting yourself against identity theft primarily means staying vigilant. You should be suspicious of anyone asking for your personal information, even if they claim to be asking on behalf of a legitimate agency. The IRS, for instance, explicitly says it will not call you demanding immediate payment, and any in-person visitors will present multiple forms of identification so you can verify they are truly with the IRS.

You should also be vigilant when shopping online. Another favored tactic of identity thieves is to set up a website that looks just like one you trust, but that will steal any information you enter into it. For this reason, you should always double-check the URL of the sites you are shopping on and ideally ensure that they have SSL protection in place.

The Future

Though the pandemic has led to a spike in the frequency of identity theft, this problem is not new. Analysts worry that the rise in cyber crime that we have seen in the past few months will outlast the Covid pandemic itself. For this reason, it’s critical that both businesses and individuals know how to spot the signs of an identity theft attempt and know what to do if they think their identity has been stolen.

Brain Skewes