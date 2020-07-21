Broadstone Queen City Opens At The Front Door Of Charlotte’s South End Neighborhood

Broadstone Queen City, a new luxury multifamily development at the front door of Charlotte’s sought-after South End neighborhood, is welcoming its first residents. The property features a robust and inspiring art program curated by Hope Cohn Projects, state-of-the-art apartment features and first-class community amenities. This is the third recent development Alliance Residential is set to deliver in North Carolina, further instilling the company’s commitment to the Carolinas.

“Broadstone Queen City reimagines apartment living. With visionary designs and an inspiring art program, residents are offered a sophisticated, metropolitan lifestyle,” said Alliance Residential Carolinas Managing Director Donald Santos. “Broadstone Queen City proudly reinforces our commitment to the Charlotte market and is setting a remarkable new standard for residential developments.”

With a robust art program curated by Hope Cohn Projects, many visual artists have artwork displayed throughout Broadstone Queen City, including local artist Matt Moore’s bike room mural entitled RIDE, Jourdan Joly’s purple gradient Crown Installation, Mill and Forge’s Queen City Topographical Map and John Tindel’s large-scale handmade paintings gracing the walls of the fitness room. Additionally, William Massey’s Gold Coin in the lobby is a modern take on the original gold coin design that the Charlotte MINT produced in 1849, reminding residents of Charlotte’s rich history.

The culmination of Alliance Residential’s nationally recognized commitment to unique architecture and interior design in each property sets the new standard for luxury apartment living. Broadstone Queen City debuts 260 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom units that bridge stylish technology into its interior design. Each open-floorplan unit features the modern convenience of home technology with electronic locks that allow you to control your space at the touch of your fingertips. Step inside and you’re greeted with gorgeous, warm wood plank-style flooring that immediately makes you feel at home and touches of brushed gold or matte black finishes throughout for that unique edge unlike anything you’ve seen before. Open-floorplan kitchens made for entertaining contain expansive kitchen islands, stylish quartz countertops, top of the line GE appliances and luxe designer lighting and cabinet packages, making you forget you’re in an apartment. Luxurious, spa-like bathrooms are unmatched with beautifully tiled showers and floors, and top of the line Moen fixtures. Soaring floor to ceiling windows and high-end custom entryway mud benches can be found in select units. Each sophisticated finish is carefully designed to bring elegance to your home; Broadstone Queen City delivers apartment homes fit for royalty. Sustainably designed and built, Broadstone Queen City received the National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Green Certification in recognition of high performance in six key areas: site design, resource efficiency, water efficiency, energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality, and building operation and maintenance.

Residents at Broadstone Queen City can enjoy a relaxing afternoon or evening in the many smoke-free, first-class amenity spaces available, including a unique glass-edged, elevated resort-style saltwater pool, the only pool with this design in an apartment community in the region; rooftop observatory with a bar and lounge; solarium with a full catering kitchen and billiards; onsite coffee shop Queen City Grounds; and courtyard with grilling station, games and firepits. Other amenities at the community include bike storage with repair shop; 24/7 package concierge; private office spaces; fitness center; pet spa and pet run; and a guest suite.

Located at 101 West Morehead Street, Broadstone Queen City will soon welcome Queen City Grounds, a popular local coffeehouse, to its ground retail floor, and is walking distance to Charlotte Beer Garden, which offers the world’s largest selection of draft beers available in one restaurant, as well as Bank of America stadium, Whole Foods and Light Rail. With panoramic city views of the skyline, spanning from the Bank of America Stadium to the Tryon Corridor, Broadstone Queen City’s location is unmatched.

This development is the latest show of Alliance Residential’s commitment to the Carolinas. This month, the company announced the acquisition of nearly 11 acres in Charlotte for the development of Broadstone Highland Creek. In January, the company announced the acquisition of 15 acres for Broadstone Ayrsley, a new development expecting to welcome residents in 2021. Last year, Alliance Residential closed on the purchase of 17 acres of land in Morrisville, N.C. for the development of Broadstone Trailside. Last year, the company also delivered 345 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at Broadstone Bryant Park in Charlotte’s FreeMore West neighborhood and 342 studio, one- and two-bedroom units at Broadstone Durham in downtown Durham, N.C. Additionally, Alliance Residential has several projects slated to start later this year in the Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham and Charleston markets.

For more information, visit www.broadstonequeencity.com and follow Broadstone Queen City on Facebook and Instagram.