Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Creating a Hit Reality TV Show (access required)

ENNICO: Creating a Hit Reality TV Show (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico July 13, 2020

"I have an idea for a terrific reality television show that would target 'tweens' -- American boys and girls who are no longer children but not quite teenagers yet. I have done some marketing research with my own tween children and their friends, and they all seem to love the idea. I haven't the foggiest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo