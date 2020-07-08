Quantcast
Negotiation Skills Are Key For Business Success

By: Staff Report July 8, 2020

Negotiation is the make or break point for many business scenarios. In NEGOTIATING FROM THE INSIDE OUT:  A Playbook For Business Success, published by Sandler Training (sandler.com), sales, leadership, and negotiation expert Clint Babcock shows that negotiation is a skill. Businesspeople routinely negotiate against themselves by offering major concessions or price cuts without even being asked ...

