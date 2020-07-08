Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Moving in Charlotte during the time of Coronavirus (access required)

Moving in Charlotte during the time of Coronavirus (access required)

By: Staff Report July 8, 2020

The world as we knew it has changed, but there are certain things that we will remain a part of our lives…and moving is one of them. The timing may not be ideal, but for many, it still has to be done.  As home sales begin to rebound, many in Charlotte are looking to move ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo