Boxcar Betty’s Announces Grand Opening at Optimist Hall

White Point Partners and Atlanta-based Paces Properties and Confluence Real Estate are thrilled to announce that Charleston-based Boxcar Betty’s opened their fifth location at Optimist Hall on Friday, July 10th, joining three locations in the greater Charleston area and one in Chicago. Boxcar Betty’s is the 20th tenant to open in Optimist Hall, Charlotte’s newest and largest food hall, which first opened to the public in August 2019. Additional tenants will continue to open on a rolling basis throughout 2020 and into early 2021.

A purveyor of locally sourced, award-winning fried chicken sandwiches, Boxcar Betty’s started with a picture of a fried chicken sandwich and developed into a desire to bring high-end, crafted-with-care fried chicken sandwiches to the world. Boxcar Betty’s is proud to offer their guests a fully enjoyable experience, from their incredible award-winning chicken, to attentive customer service, and a unique space at Optimist Hall, their first North Carolina location.

Optimist Hall guests can look forward to enjoying Boxcar Betty’s classic chicken sandwiches such as the Boxcar, with Pimiento Cheese, Peach Slaw, House Pickles, and Spicy Mayo, and the Plain Jane, with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Vegetarian patrons have the option to swap out fried or grilled chicken in any sandwich for a Fried Portobello Mushroom Cap stuffed with Pimiento Cheese. Classic southern side dishes such as Handcut Fries, Handcut Sweet Potato Fries, and Fried Pickles will also be available for purchase.

“There are fried chicken sandwiches, and then there is Boxcar Betty’s. We may be biased, but after trying many of them, we think Charlotteans will agree that Boxcar has the best fried chicken sandwich in the market, and we are excited to have them be a part of our lineup at Optimist.” Jay Levell, Optimist Hall Partner

“We are so excited to bring our award-winning chicken sandwiches to the Charlotte market,” says co-owner Roth Scott. “We feel honored to be a part of such an incredible project with other wonderful tenants of Optimist Hall.”

Located in the main food hall next to Velvet Taco, Boxcar Betty’s will bring a farmhouse industrial feel to the food hall with unique, eye-catching features like interesting pieces of salvaged reclaimed wood and industrial lighting. Boxcar Betty’s will be open Sunday-Thursday 11:00am-8:00pm and Friday-Saturday 11:00am-9:00pm. Find out more on their website, boxcarbettys.com or follow along on Instagram at @boxcar_bettys.