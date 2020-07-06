Quantcast
JTW Advisors announces Stanley Martin Homes to acquire Essex Homes (access required)

By: Staff Report July 6, 2020

Philadelphia-based JTW Advisors LLC announced that Stanley Martin Communities, LLC will acquire Essex Homes in a deal expected to close in February 2020, creating one of the top 25 builders in America. JTW Advisors, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm focused exclusively on the homebuilding industry, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Essex Homes ...

