Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Redfin Report: Raleigh Led Nation in iBuyer Market Share in 2019, followed by Phoenix, Charlotte and Atlanta (access required)

Redfin Report: Raleigh Led Nation in iBuyer Market Share in 2019, followed by Phoenix, Charlotte and Atlanta (access required)

By: Staff Report June 29, 2020

The nation's top iBuyers purchased 1 of every 100 homes that sold in 2019, according to the latest iBuyer analysis from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Redfin analyzed MLS and public records data across more than 200 U.S. metro areas on home purchases and sales made by the most well-known national iBuyers, including ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo