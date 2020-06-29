Quantcast
Drucker + Falk Puts Down Roots in Charlotte

By: Staff Report June 29, 2020

DF Multifamily, a division of Drucker + Falk, one of the nation's most prominent multifamily management companies, announced recently that they will be opening a new office in Charlotte, North Carolina to further support their growing portfolio across the state and surrounding markets. Currently, the company's portfolio in the area consists of approximately 2,000 apartment ...

