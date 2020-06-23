Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Elmore Goldsmith Growing and Continuing to Serve The Construction Industry (access required)

Elmore Goldsmith Growing and Continuing to Serve The Construction Industry (access required)

By: Staff Report June 23, 2020

Elmore Goldsmith announces the addition of two named partners and one new associate.  Bryan Kelley, who has practiced with the firm since 2009, has been recognized as a named partner.  Robert A. deHoll, who recently left Fox Rothschild to join the firm, is also becoming a named partner.  Alan G. Jones joins the firm as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo