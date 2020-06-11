Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat (access required)

Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat (access required)

By: Staff Report June 11, 2020

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.21 percent. “The rebound in homebuyer demand continued this week, driven by mortgage rates that hover near record lows,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “This turnaround in demand, particularly by those ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo