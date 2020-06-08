Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: Can You Give Stock as a Gift? Should You? (access required)

SCHWAB – POMERANTZ: Can You Give Stock as a Gift? Should You? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz June 8, 2020

Dear Carrie: I would like to gift a portion of my stock to my daughter. Do I have to sell it first, or can I simply gift it in the amount allowed this year? Also, I want her to hold on to it until she retires or has a real need for the money. Is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo