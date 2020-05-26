Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: The Right Way to Let Franchisees Go (access required)

ENNICO: The Right Way to Let Franchisees Go (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico May 26, 2020

A lot of corporate executives who have been downsized in the economy downturn, especially those in their 40s and 50s, are looking to buy franchises. Their thinking seems to go something like this: -- "My 401(k) has lost a ton of value, and there aren't any safe investments out there right now, so why not use ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo