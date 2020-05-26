Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Coronavirus Causes Biggest Annual Rent Growth Slowdown in at Least Five Years (access required)

Coronavirus Causes Biggest Annual Rent Growth Slowdown in at Least Five Years (access required)

By: Staff Report May 26, 2020

Rent prices slowed more than they had in at least five years when the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to the April Zillow® Real Estate Market Reporti. But the for-sale market continues to heat up after a slower early April. Rent prices had been chugging along at a remarkably stable pace since 2018, with the growth rate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo