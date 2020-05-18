Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / More than 70% of Couples Argue Over Home Buying or Selling (access required)

More than 70% of Couples Argue Over Home Buying or Selling (access required)

By: Staff Report May 18, 2020

Buying or selling a home can signal the beginning of a new phase in a couple's life together, but a new survey commissioned by Zillow and conducted online by The Harris Polli finds those two transactions are often fraught with conflict.  A vast majority of Americans (77 percent) who have gone through the home buying process ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo