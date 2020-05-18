Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Home Value Growth Expected to Re-Accelerate Just in Time For Home Shopping Season (access required)

Home Value Growth Expected to Re-Accelerate Just in Time For Home Shopping Season (access required)

By: Staff Report May 18, 2020

Annual U.S. home value growth slowed for the 21st consecutive month in January, but you have to squint to spot the difference this time around. When paired with inventory that is hovering near record lows, the nearly two-year slowdown in the housing market may be coming to an end right as home shopping season kicks ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo