Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Home Prices In Almost Half Of Opportunity Zones See Annual Increase (access required)

Home Prices In Almost Half Of Opportunity Zones See Annual Increase (access required)

By: Staff Report May 18, 2020

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), has released its third special report analyzing qualified Opportunity Zones established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs act of 2017 (see full methodology below). In this report, ATTOM looked at about 3,700 zones with sufficient ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo