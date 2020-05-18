Quantcast
ENNICO: A Pandemic Survival Lesson From Ancient Rome (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico May 18, 2020

As a lifelong student of history and philosophy (my two college majors), I always look for the bigger picture when following events in the news.  While many history-minded commentators are comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to previous epidemiological disasters, such as the bubonic plague pandemic, which devastated Europe in the 1350s, or the Great Plague that devastated ...

