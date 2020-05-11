Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Ennico / ENNICO: Can You Legally Spy on Your Independent Contractors? (access required)

ENNICO: Can You Legally Spy on Your Independent Contractors? (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico May 11, 2020

"I read with interest a column you did a while back on whether or not you can legally spy on what your employees are doing on the Internet. I have a 'virtual company' with one or two full-time employees, but work with several independent contractors who work out of their homes. Occasionally, we have meetings ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo