Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction Industry Loses 975,000 Jobs In April As New Association Survey Shows Deteriorating Demand For Construction Projects (access required)

Construction Industry Loses 975,000 Jobs In April As New Association Survey Shows Deteriorating Demand For Construction Projects (access required)

Association Partner Procore Also Releases Near Real-Time Construction Data Measuring Impacts of Coronavirus as Association Calls for New Measures, Including Safe Harbor Provisions, to Revive Industry  

By: Staff Report May 8, 2020

Construction employment declined by 975,000 jobs in April as a new survey by the Associated General Contractors of America and data from construction technology firm Procore show deteriorating demand for construction, officials with the association announced today. The new economic data underscores the need for new federal measures to help the construction industry recover, including ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo