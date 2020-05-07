Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / COVID-19 Pushes Consumer Confidence in Housing to Lowest Level Since November 2011 (access required)

COVID-19 Pushes Consumer Confidence in Housing to Lowest Level Since November 2011 (access required)

By: Staff Report May 7, 2020

After falling 11.7 points last month, the Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) decreased an additional 17.8 points in April to 63.0, its lowest reading since November 2011. Five of the six HPSI components decreased month over month, as consumers reported a markedly more pessimistic view of homebuying and home selling conditions. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo