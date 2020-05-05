Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Zillow Forecasts a Dip in Home Prices, Rebounding By Next Year (access required)

Zillow Forecasts a Dip in Home Prices, Rebounding By Next Year (access required)

By: Staff Report May 5, 2020

Buyer demand and healthy housing-market dynamics will prevent U.S. home prices from dropping more than 2-3% -- or more than 1.7% year over year -- in the wake of the coronavirus, according to a forecast released by Zillow®. The forecast says home sales will fall as much as 60% this spring and take through the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo