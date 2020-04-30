Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Home Sellers Realized Average Price Gain Of $67,100 In First Quarter Of 2020 (access required)

U.S. Home Sellers Realized Average Price Gain Of $67,100 In First Quarter Of 2020 (access required)

By: Staff Report April 30, 2020

 ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today released its First-Quarter 2020 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that home sellers nationwide realized a home price gain of $67,100 on the typical sale, up from $66,264 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and up ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo