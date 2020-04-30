F.N.B. Corporation Announces Donation to Foundation for the Carolinas COVID-19 Response Fund in Support of Local Relief Efforts

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), parent company of First National Bank, has announced a $40,000 donation in support of the Foundation for the Carolinas COVID-19 Response Fund. The donation, part of FNB’s previously announced $1 million financial commitment to support coronavirus relief efforts across its seven-state footprint, was disbursed by the FNB Foundation.

“This donation underscores FNB’s commitment to assisting our customers, team members and neighbors in the Charlotte region,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. “As the local region and the nation emerge from this crisis, F.N.B. Corporation and its First National Bank subsidiary will remain steadfast in our support of those facing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The COVID-19 Response Fund, administered by the Foundation for the Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas, provides grants to qualified nonprofit organizations to assist residents most affected by the coronavirus. The Fund will initially address the immediate basic human needs of Mecklenburg-Charlotte community members impacted by COVID-19 but will maintain flexibility to respond to the evolving needs of the local community resulting from the pandemic.

FNB’s donation to the Foundation for the Carolinas COVID-19 Response Fund is one element of its commitment to coronavirus relief efforts across the regions it serves. In addition to its financial contributions, FNB is supporting its employees, customers and communities by implementing additional financial relief programs to assist businesses and customers, administering comprehensive health and safety measures and allocating up to $1 million in special relief payments to frontline and operations employees.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $35 billion and approximately 350 banking offices with operations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.