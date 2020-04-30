Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / As U.S. States Re-Start Their Economies, New Eagle Hill Consulting Research Finds More Than Half of U.S. Employees Worry About Exposure to COVID-19 at Their Workplace (access required)

As U.S. States Re-Start Their Economies, New Eagle Hill Consulting Research Finds More Than Half of U.S. Employees Worry About Exposure to COVID-19 at Their Workplace (access required)

By: Staff Report April 30, 2020

Fifty-four percent of U.S. employees say they are worried about exposure to COVID-19 at their job, according to a new national poll by Eagle Hill Consulting. Workers indicate that several factors would make them feel safe going back to work – the availability of protective protections like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer (58 percent); mandating ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo